SAD POJAČAVA PRITISAK NA BEOGRAD I PRIŠTINU: ‘Vrijeme je da prestanu provokacije s obje strane i da se vrate dijalogu’

It’s time for #Kosovo to suspend the tariffs, #Serbia to respond constructively, for provocations by both sides to end, #Belgrade and #Pristina to return to the EU-led #Dialogue, and for both sides to embrace peace boldly. – joint op-ed w/ @usambserbia https://t.co/8hGyF3M9gJ

— Ambassador Philip S. Kosnett (@USAmbKosovo) February 8, 2019