SABOTAŽA NA RUSKOM MODULU SVEMIRSKE POSTAJE?! ‘Prvo smo krivili meteorit, ali netko je rupu na zidu izbušio iznutra’

Thanks @Cmdr_Hadfield! But to avoid confusion: The crew used Kapton tape, not duct tape, to temporarily stop the minor leak on a Soyuz while developing a permanent solution. And this photo shows a small hole in the Solar Max Satellite, not the hole observed Thursday on station. https://t.co/gMsokzsxgR

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 31, 2018