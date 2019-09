ROBERT DE NIRO NAZVAO TRUMPA ‘GANGSTEROM’: Kritičarima s Fox Newsa poručio: ‘Neka se je*u’

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump.

"Fuck em," De Niro replies. "Fuck em."

Stelter reminds him, "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning." pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019