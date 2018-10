RASISTIČKI ISPAD U ZRAKOPLOVU RYANAIRA: ‘Crna ku**o, ne mogu gledati tvoje ružno lice, kravo glupa!’

This racist white man refused to sit next to an elderly black woman on a Ryanair flight.

He called her an "ugly black bastard" & threatened to push her to another seat if she didn't move to another seat.

Ryanair – DOES NOTHING!!!

UK twitter identify HIM!!!

RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/70XNsvTZBg

— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 20, 2018