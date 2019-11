PUCNJAVA U BRONXU: Maskirani napadač na ulici ranio pet ljudi, među njima su i dva maloljetnika i djevojka stara 19 godina

VIDEO: Bronx shooting that struck 5 victims including 10 and 15-year-old boys. Watch as apparent intended target takes off running before he even saw a gun. He knew to run. He recognized the shooter. Happened at Cortlandt Ave by E 151st St. pic.twitter.com/kTP9KfBI9W

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 28, 2019