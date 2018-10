PUCNJAVA NA FLORIDI: Šest ranjenih blizu stadiona u Jacksonvilleu gdje se igrala važna utakmica

Per @JSOPIO on APR shooting:

– 6 adults shot, age ranging 20s-70s

– Possibly gang related

– Believe suspect(s) driving Grey/Silver Nissan Altima or Maxima

– Shots fired from passenger side outside laundromat

– #Jags fans with cars parked near scene will be escorted pic.twitter.com/GXjLCskXVo

— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) October 21, 2018