POŽAR GUTA NAJVEĆI ZABAVNI PARK U NJEMAČKOJ: Vatrogasci u borbi s ogromnom vatrom, posjetitelji evakuirani

BREAKING: A major fire has broke out at the beautiful Europa Park in Rust Germany. The fire started on the 1987 'Pirates in Batavia' dark ride in the Netherlands area of the park. The situation is not yet under control and at the minute no one has been hurt. So sad to see this. pic.twitter.com/TVnZ9qT98y

— Park Life (@Merk_Mcglogin) May 26, 2018