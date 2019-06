POTRES POGODIO ITALIJU: Epicentar kod Rima jakosti 3,7; ‘Mnogi su se uplašili, svi su pobjegli na ulice’

#Italy: 3.7 mag #earthquake, 3km from the town of #Colonna, about 20km from Rome. Shocks felt in Rome, many reports from citizens, but for now no damage reported in the capital. Metro line C was suspended as a precaution for over 30 minutes. Some buildings are damaged in Colonna. https://t.co/F5mecfAP32 pic.twitter.com/QvPwhccIZa

— NewsAspect (@newsaspect) June 24, 2019