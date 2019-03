RIJEKE SE IZLILE I POTOPILE ČITAVA SELA, UNIŠTENO NA TISUĆE DOMOVA: U ciklonu poginulo više od 700 ljudi

The death toll from Cyclone Idai has risen to 738 and is expected to rise as receding floodwaters expose more bodies.

The disaster impacted 2.3 million people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The @WHO warns of a second wave of deaths from diseases like cholera. pic.twitter.com/AMNPR1vVHy

March 29, 2019