AMERIČKI ŠEF DIPLOMACIJE SASTAO SE S BIVŠIM ŠEFOM SJEVERNOKOREJSKIH ŠPIJUNA: ‘Dobra večera. Na meniju odrezak, kukuruz i sir’

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the #DPRK's ruling Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee, arrived in New York on May 30 to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It is the highest-level official visit of the DPRK to the U.S. in 18 years. pic.twitter.com/nGf4u1zEHq

— China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) May 31, 2018