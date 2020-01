POJAVILE SE ŠOKANTNE SNIMKE POSLJEDICA KORONA VIRUSA; Ljudi padaju po cesti, prevoze ih u kapsulama: ‘Ovo je zastrašujuće’

#BreakingNews UPDATE: The first case of #coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States. The man in his 30s from Seattle area with a history of travel to Wuhan, was rushed to the WA regional hospital for monitoring. The CDC is expected to make an announcement this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PfuExwDaWC

— Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 21, 2020