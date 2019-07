POČINJE ONO OD ČEGA SU SVI STRAHOVALI: Usred Brexita, teroristi poručuju: ‘Bili bismo nemarni da ovo ne iskoristimo’

Police confirm the woman shot dead last night in Derry was journalist Lyra McKee. She was 29 and from Belfast. She died when a gunman opened fire in a crowded street during a riot. Police believe the dissident republican group The New IRA was behind the attack. @UTVNews @itvnews pic.twitter.com/Q9xXAWeXmE

— Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) April 19, 2019