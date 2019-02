PETICIJA PROTIV PREDSJEDNIKA EP-a KOJI JE ZGROZIO HRVATSKU: Više od 8 tisuća ljudi iz cijele Europe želi njegovu ostavku

"If President Tajani wants to be a nationalist politician rather than a statesman he should leave his role as @EP_President. He must apologise and withdraw his unacceptable comments on Istria and Dalmatia."

Full reaction from @UdoBullmann ⇒ https://t.co/hHmgmbOjab pic.twitter.com/J9ay4BXUIC

— S&D Group (@TheProgressives) February 14, 2019