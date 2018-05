ODBIJENA ‘POBUNJENIČKA’ VLADA? Izvori tvrde da Madrid nastavlja direktno upravljati Katalonijom

President @QuimTorraiPla: 'If the persecution is against me, I take it, but I ask that my family be spared. My eldest daughter has spina bifida. She had motor skills development problems and has had to fight hard. It is a red line."

Shame on unionist bullies! STOP!#Catalonia pic.twitter.com/EzUPvdjCw9

