OBJAVLJENA SNIMKA DVOJICE ODBJEGLIH BOMBAŠA: Postavili bombu u restoranu u Torontu, 15 ljudi je ozlijeđeno

At Least 15 Injured in Explosion at Indian Restaurant in Canada. Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries. The blast occurred just after 10:30 pm, media reported. There was no word on the cause. pic.twitter.com/2p7h5eMspK

— Daily Hurriyat (@HurriyatPk) May 25, 2018