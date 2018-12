NOVI DETALJI KRVAVOG NAPADA U STRASBOURGU: Napadač koji je ubio dvoje, a ranio 13 ljudi vikao je ‘Allahu Akbar’

#StrasbourgAttack shooter #CherifChekatt, 29, born in #Strasbourg, was known to intelligence services as potential security risk for islamic radicalization.

Still at large, he may have fled France. Still trying to figure out how a #FicheS can disappear and go on a walk pic.twitter.com/LGJmvzdOG7

— Andre Rthld (@andrerthld) December 12, 2018