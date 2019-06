NAPUKAO JOJ NOKAT, A ONDA JE DOTUKLA CIFRA IZ BOLNICE: Zbog sitne ozljede dočekao je račun od 16.000 kuna!

View this post on Instagram

Loving how this day panned out❣️🍍 . After waking up completely wrecked from hiking #stairwaytoheaven the day before, we decided to have a #chillaxed day cruising the island ~ #beachhopping… until we passed the forest entrance to this hike 👣🍃 . Always armed with our hiking shoes, water bottles and vas (😂) for them #emergencyhikes, we parked up on the side of the road (something we can never do freely back in Aus!) and set off on yet another trek. 15 minutes felt like 45 minutes with our bodies feeling like total write-offs . We made it up to the first, of the first part of Crouching Lion… shame the sun wasn't out to show off the tropical colours of #kahanabay . Still an awesome little Hawaiian adventure ✌🏽and mahalo to whoever left the fresh pineapple at the top 🍍 . . ** Click on the #crouchinglion location link at the top to see how pretty this place is on a sunny day 👆🏽** . . #chasingsummer