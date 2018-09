NAPAD NA MUSLIMANE U LONDONU: Zaletio se autom na vjernike ispred džamije

In Cricklewood UK

Devastated </3

Moments ago a car ran over a crowd of Muslims in a premeditated Islamophobic attack.

Eye witnesses say 2 or 3 white males and 1 female were in the car that was involved in the attack and that they were using abusive language.

RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/vqAJfy7avm

— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 19, 2018