USPON NACIONALISTIČKE MILICIJE NA ISTOKU EUROPE : ‘Mi nismo neonacisti, samo želimo učiniti našu zemlju boljom’

#Ukraine: Azov, or rather its civilian movement and political party National Corpus has “sworn in” another 600 people in a ceremony in #Kyiv – with MP and former Azov Battalion commander Andriy Biletsky “taking the parade” #FarRight #NeoNazism https://t.co/tfz5bnTOnR pic.twitter.com/RdAjnlszEy

— Micòl Savia (@MicolSavia) January 31, 2018