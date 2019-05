‘NA-NA-NA-NA, NIKADA ME NEĆETE UHVATITI’: Policija traga za mladićem tetoviranog lica i očiju, a on se svojoj tjeralici otvoreno ruga

View this post on Instagram

I have to go into Preston police station to sign papers. It’s a Victorian police matter and won’t extradite it to Sydney. My alleged “assault” I found out from the police is that I lobbed a beer can at my ex partners feet in a bar which there’s camera footage of that I in fact did not. You’re all fucking ridiculously dumb for giving into this media circus and you should all feel appalled. To the people who didn’t doubt me and had my back, you the real ones and won’t be forgotten. Much love, Modboy out