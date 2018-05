MEGA PROJEKT ZA SVE KOJI PREZIRU VLADE I POLITIKU: Prva plutajuća nacija u ocean će biti porinuta 2022. godine, imat će vlastitu kriptovalutu

Not only could floating cities offer a #sustainable place to live, but they could also potentially help #coralreefs recover and provide a habitat for marine life, says Joe Quirk, @BlueFrontiers co-founder: https://t.co/Atn1dKC6Gd #Solutions4Climate pic.twitter.com/PhqfArA2xm

— Connect4Climate (@Connect4Climate) February 3, 2018