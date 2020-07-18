OGROMAN POŽAR U POVIJESNOJ FRANCUSKOJ KATEDRALI: 60 vatrogasaca poslano na mjesto nesreće: ‘Nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija’

‘Požar nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija. To je velik požar’

Vatrogasci se bore s požarom koji je izbio danas rano ujutro u katedrali zapadnog francuskoga grada Nantesa, objavile su lokalne službe na Twitteru.

Televizijske snimke pokazuju dim koji kulja iz katedrale sagrađene u 15. stoljeću.

“Požar nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija. To je velik požar”, citira agencija AFP vatrogasnu službu koja je nešto prije 8 sati poslala 60 vatrogasaca na mjesto nesreće.

Požar u Nantesu dogodio se nešto više od godinu dana nakon velikog požara koji je u Parizu teško oštetio katedralu Notre Dame.

