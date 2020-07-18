OGROMAN POŽAR U POVIJESNOJ FRANCUSKOJ KATEDRALI: 60 vatrogasaca poslano na mjesto nesreće: ‘Nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija’

‘Požar nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija. To je velik požar’
Vatrogasci se bore s požarom koji je izbio danas rano ujutro u katedrali zapadnog francuskoga grada Nantesa, objavile su lokalne službe na Twitteru.
Televizijske snimke pokazuju dim koji kulja iz katedrale sagrađene u 15. stoljeću.
“Požar nije pod kontrolom, još se razvija. To je velik požar”, citira agencija AFP vatrogasnu službu koja je nešto prije 8 sati poslala 60 vatrogasaca na mjesto nesreće.
Breaking: There is a massive fire at the historic Nantes Cathedral in France. pic.twitter.com/kvlhCD95Ga
— Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) July 18, 2020
Požar u Nantesu dogodio se nešto više od godinu dana nakon velikog požara koji je u Parizu teško oštetio katedralu Notre Dame.
A fire has broken out in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul, Nantes, France https://t.co/sfhLXXY1AZ
— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) July 18, 2020
Another cathedral in France catches fire.
"Construction of the church began in 1434, on the site of a Romanesque cathedral, and took 457 years to finish" https://t.co/o2EuzmCf8z
— J F Redfern 🪓🌲☀️ (@jfredfern) July 18, 2020
