LJUBOMORAN NA TINEJDŽERICU? Trumpov izborni stožer fotošopirao predsjednikovu glavu na Gretino tijelo

When it comes to keeping his promises, there's only one Person Of The Year:

✅Booming Economy

✅Record Job Creation

✅Historic Tax Cuts

✅#AmericaFirst Trade Deals

✅ISIS Destroyed

✅Building the Wall#TIMEPOY #PromisesMadePromisesKept pic.twitter.com/bEt9yqInqY

— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 12, 2019