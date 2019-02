LAVINA ZATRPALA SKIJAŠKU STAZU: Švicarske spasilačke službe spasile četiri osobe, nastavlja se potraga za preživjelima

Sobering to see the immediate aftermath of an #avalanche on the piste @cransmontana. @BBCNews reports a dozen buried – can only have been half an hour or so before we came past. The track of the avalanche may be visible. Best of luck to the resccuers and prayers for the victims. pic.twitter.com/PmkjgwHdE4

— Daniel Whitehead (@danielwhitehead) February 19, 2019