KOLINDA DOBILA KONKURENCIJU: Slovačka ima novu predsjednicu, a osim izgleda gotovo ništa je ne veže s hrvatskom kolegicom

✨ 30/03/2019 ✨ The. New. President. Of. Slovakia. Congrats. To. @zuzana_caputova And. To. The. People. Who. Voted. For. Real. Change. ✨ 2nd. Round. Of. The. Slovakian. Presidential. Election. ✨ Zuzana Čaputová née Strapáková; born 21 June 1973 is a Slovak politician, lawyer and activist who is standing for office in the 2019 Slovak presidential election. ✨ She is a founding member of Progressive Slovakia, a non-parliamentary socially liberal and progressive party. She was Deputy Chairman of this party until 19 March 2019, when she resigned from office. ✨ In 2016, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize for her relentless campaigning against the opening of a landfill in the town of Pezinok, which, if opened, would further aggravate potential health hazards and would contribute to urban pollution. (Source: Wikipedia.org) ✨ I hope she wins. ✨ #positivethinking #zuzanacaputova #volby2019 #bratislava #slovakia #presidentialelection #2ndround #success #newtimes #forward #progressive #modern #influencer #contender #favorite #awesome #uggboyselection #uggboyjustintime #march2019 and beyond #Impactmade #intelligenceissexy #forthebrave #honorview10 #tastemaker 💯 #globalneighborhood 😊☀️😊☀️😊