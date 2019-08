KOBNO PUTOVANJE HELIKOPTEROM NA GLAZBENI FESTIVAL: Četvero poginulo, jedna osoba nestala, a jedna je ozlijeđena

#BREAKING The crashed helicopter near #Alta belongs to #Helitrans and could be an Eurocopter/ #Airbus EC130, the only type in the company's service certified to carry 6 according to its website, but some media report it's a H160. #Norway @nordicreporter pic.twitter.com/Hz3KoaqMkq

— srb news (@srbnews0) August 31, 2019