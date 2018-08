NOVI POTRES NA OTOKU LOMBOK U INDONEZIJI: Nakon potresa u kojem su stradale najmanje 164 osobe, zemlja se ponovno zatresla

[HELP RT] Lombok, Indonesia has been struck by a series of earthquakes. Peduli Anak Foundation based in Mataram has been greatly affected by it. Please head over to their Facebook page https://t.co/nFmFqpFI4O for ways to help! Sending my prayers to all those affected🙏 pic.twitter.com/7AuZbxVzw2

— 🌻 jov☆☆ // HIATUS (@jovv68) August 8, 2018