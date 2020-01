KAMERA ULOVILA JEZIV MOMENT: Procurila uznemirujuća snimka raspada ukrajinskog Boeinga koji se srušio u blizini Teherana

#Iran #Ukraine #UkrainianAirlines

Five security sources, three Americans, one European & one Canadian told @Reuters the initial assessment was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction (evidence of engine overheating) & not a missile hit

Alleged crash CCTV footage 👇 pic.twitter.com/PR30m1lGGi

— d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) January 9, 2020