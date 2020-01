KAKAV FAIL: Facebook na vrlo uznemirujuć način preveo ime kineskog predsjednika: ‘Stiže gospodin Us*ana rupa’

Umm. Facebook seems to be translating “Xi Jinping” written in Burmese as “Mr Shithole”.

This is a post on Aung San Suu Kyi’s official page, recounting her meeting with him yesterday… h/t @felizysolo

”kingdom of Mr Shithole” pic.twitter.com/B4V2cYjPJw

— Poppy McPherson (@poppymcp) January 18, 2020