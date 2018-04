JE LI OVO NAZNAKA PROMJENE RAVNOTEŽE MOĆI U SJEVERNOJ KOREJI? Kimova žena dobila novu titulu, više nije ‘drugarica’

Signs that Ri Sol Ju is getting her own personality cult. Rodong Sinmun today called her the "Respected Madame Ri Sol Ju", used a special particle (께서) and the honourific verb ending (하시다) usually only reserved for Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Il and Kim Jong Un, pic.twitter.com/xBVo54DDLa

— Peter Ward, 워드 피터,皮得 (@rpcward89) April 15, 2018