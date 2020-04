JE LI KORONAVIRUS ZAISTA REZULTAT NEPAŽNJE KINESKIH ZNANSTVENIKA? Nešto se čudno događalo u Wuhanu

My colleague & friend Zhengli Shi. Insulted, threatened by conspiracy theorists in US & China. Pressured by her own govt. World class virologist, 1st to identify origin of SARS-CoV-2 & wonderful generous person. She should be lauded as hero, not vilified. https://t.co/nZH0SyMHit

— Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) April 12, 2020