JASAN DOKAZ DA TRUMP NEMA PRIJATELJA NI U BIJELOJ KUĆI: Donald se opet osramotio, ovaj put je dosta smiješno

Toilet paper can be seen sticking to @realDonaldTrump ‘s shoe.

The other thing that can be seen is that no one stops him—or bothers to tell him about it as he boards Air Force One.

Lol 😂pic.twitter.com/ym2ZpGrmqp

— Veryfried Account 😬 (@Acute_Tweetment) October 5, 2018