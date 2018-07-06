ISPOVIJEST KOJA JE PODIJELILA SVIJET: ‘Kao dijete sam živjela u pećini, skrivala se od jaguara i ubila dječaka zbog komadića kruha’

Mlada Brazilka gotovo od rođenja s majkom je živjela u pećini, a detalji koji je danas iz tog surovog života otkrila javnosti podijelili su ljude.
Christina Rickardsson, 35-godišnja Brazilka objavila je knjigu “Never stop walking” u kojoj je otkrila detalje svog života provedenog pećini i njima izazvala brojne rasprave u javnosti.
Rickardsson je majka, bježeći od svog nasilnog brata, u pećinu nedaleko grada Diamantina donijela kada je bila tek 15 dana stara. Otac, kako danas kaže 35-godišnjakinja, na sceni nije bilo. Dok su boravile u pećini morale su se skrivati od jaguara koji ih je kao plijen stalno vrebao.
“Bile smo bolno siromašne, jele smo ptice koje bismo ubile praćkom i redovno smo pješačile do Diamantina kako bismo prodavale suho lišće i cvijeće da bi mogle kupiti rižu. Samopouzdanje sam stekla u lovu i traganjem po smeću i još se sjećam kako sam bila ponosna kada sam ulovila prvu pticu, koju smo ispekle na vatri u maloj rupi”, ispričala je Rickardsson koja je s majkom prosila po ulicama Sao Paola.
When I wrote my book I wanted to tell my story to, among many things, humanize poverty and to create understanding between humans. To make us all see and realize that though it may seem like there is a lot dividing us, making us different from each other that in the end, at the core, we are all more alike then not. It doesn’t matter what gender, skin color, nationality or religion we have. We are all humans and we all will at one point in life feel love, joy and happiness. We will also feel sorrow, pain and loss. And when we do that, when we feel sorrow, pain and loss that’s when it’s important that we Never Stop Walking and that’s when it’s important that we allow others to help us or carry us for a little while. And the other way around sometimes we do the carrying. To be human is to walk through this life accepting the challenges life throws at you and realizing that the only thing you can choose to do about it is to choose how to react to it. What kind of person do you want to be towards yourself and others? What is important for you in this very short time on this planet where life gives us a few seconds of breaths. What do you want to breath in and most important what do you want to breathe out? I want to make a change and sometimes I feel like it’s impossible and then on a day like this I find myself sitting in a restaurant on the other side of the world with people I recently meet and I realize that my biological mother was right; nothing is impossible you just have to do the hard work, the work of keep on walking ♥️ in this picture you can se my editor at Amazon Crossing @elizabethdenoma and @alexlevbk who does the incredible work of showing and selling my book around the world. Thanks for a great and wonderful meeting and cooperation ⭐️😘 #amazoncrossing #neverstopwalking #newyork #usa #life #neverstopbelieving #bekind #havefun #christinarickardsson #writerscommunity #bookrelease
People from all over the world are writing to me and I’m so sorry for not being able to answer you all, I will try to answer you all personally. Many of you are asking me how I found the strength to carry on. In this post you can see two of the reasons. My mom’s. Don’t ever forget what a kind act or what a few words of love and encourage can do for another human. No matter if you know them or if they are strangers. Be always kind, show compassion and before you choose to judge them try to walk in their shoes… we all carry a story and every story counts ♥️ Thanks to all of you around the world for your kind words, sending love and courage to you all 🙏🏽💕😘
Ubojstvo dječaka
U svojoj sedmoj godini s jednim se dječakom potukla boreći se za komad kruha.
“Hrvali smo se na zemlji i čula sam neki zvuk zveckanja pored sebe. Bio je to veliki komad slomljene stakle ne boce. Uzela sam ga u ruku. Okrenuo se i bez razmišljanja, zabila sam mu to trbuh najjače što sam mogla. Prvo nisam ništa osjećala. Zatim sam osjetila da su mi ruke tople. Krv je tekla iz rane. Uzela sam kruh od dječaka dok je vrištao presavijen od bola. Nakon što sam otrčala dovoljno daleko počela sam jesti. Potom sam počela povraćati. Shvatila sam što sam učinila”, prepičava stravičan događaj iz djetinjstva. Nekoliko dana kasnije, dodaje, čula je da je dječak preminuo.
Prijetnje smrću
Kristina je potom 1991. oduzeta majci i smještena u sirotište, a nakon toga ju je usvojila jedna švedska obitelj koja joj je pružila daleko bolji život, piše Daily Mail
Godine 2015. prvi se put vratila u Brazil, a kasnije i pronašla svoju pravu majku pa danas kaže da ima dvije majke i da ih obje jako voli.
Ipak, otkrivanje detalja iz djetinjstva donijelo joj je nove nemire pa i prijetnje smrću. “Nazivali su me ubojicom jer sam ispričala istinu. Zato što sam progovorila i pokušala dati glas milijunima djece na ulicama. Zato što govorim o integraciji i tome da svi dijelimo iste ljudske vrijednosti. Ali ja ću nastaviti pričati svoju i priču mnoge djece diljem svijeta. Nastavit ću se boriti za ljudska prava i jednakost na svoj način, držanjem predavanja i pisanjem o ovim problemima”, zaključila je.
