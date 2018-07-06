Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
SUROVI ŽIVOT

ISPOVIJEST KOJA JE PODIJELILA SVIJET: ‘Kao dijete sam živjela u pećini, skrivala se od jaguara i ubila dječaka zbog komadića kruha’

Foto: Youtube Autor: Danas.hr 07:54 06.07.2018

Mlada Brazilka gotovo od rođenja s majkom je živjela u pećini, a detalji koji je danas iz tog surovog života otkrila javnosti podijelili su ljude.

Christina Rickardsson, 35-godišnja Brazilka objavila je knjigu “Never stop walking” u kojoj je otkrila detalje svog života provedenog pećini i njima izazvala brojne rasprave u javnosti.

Rickardsson je majka, bježeći od svog nasilnog brata, u pećinu nedaleko grada Diamantina donijela kada je bila tek 15 dana stara. Otac, kako danas kaže 35-godišnjakinja, na sceni nije bilo. Dok su boravile u pećini morale su se skrivati od jaguara koji ih je kao plijen stalno vrebao.

“Bile smo bolno siromašne, jele smo ptice koje bismo ubile praćkom i redovno smo pješačile do Diamantina kako bismo prodavale suho lišće i cvijeće da bi mogle kupiti rižu. Samopouzdanje sam stekla u lovu i traganjem po smeću i još se sjećam kako sam bila ponosna kada sam ulovila prvu pticu, koju smo ispekle na vatri u maloj rupi”, ispričala je Rickardsson koja je s majkom prosila po ulicama Sao Paola.

Ubojstvo dječaka

U svojoj sedmoj godini s jednim se dječakom potukla boreći se za komad kruha.

“Hrvali smo se na zemlji i čula sam neki zvuk zveckanja pored sebe. Bio je to veliki komad slomljene stakle ne boce. Uzela sam ga u ruku. Okrenuo se i bez razmišljanja, zabila sam mu to trbuh najjače što sam mogla. Prvo nisam ništa osjećala. Zatim sam osjetila da su mi ruke tople. Krv je tekla iz rane. Uzela sam kruh od dječaka dok je vrištao presavijen od bola. Nakon što sam otrčala dovoljno daleko počela sam jesti. Potom sam počela povraćati. Shvatila sam što sam učinila”, prepičava stravičan događaj iz djetinjstva. Nekoliko dana kasnije, dodaje, čula je da je dječak preminuo.

Prijetnje smrću

Kristina je potom 1991. oduzeta majci i smještena u sirotište, a nakon toga ju je usvojila jedna švedska obitelj koja joj je pružila daleko bolji život, piše Daily Mail

Godine 2015. prvi se put vratila u Brazil, a kasnije i pronašla svoju pravu majku pa danas kaže da ima dvije majke i da ih obje jako voli.

Ipak, otkrivanje detalja iz djetinjstva donijelo joj je nove nemire pa i prijetnje smrću. “Nazivali su me ubojicom jer sam ispričala istinu. Zato što sam progovorila i pokušala dati glas milijunima djece na ulicama. Zato što govorim o integraciji i tome da svi dijelimo iste ljudske vrijednosti. Ali ja ću nastaviti pričati svoju i priču mnoge djece diljem svijeta. Nastavit ću se boriti za ljudska prava i jednakost na svoj način, držanjem predavanja i pisanjem o ovim problemima”, zaključila je.

