ISPOVIJEST KOJA JE PODIJELILA SVIJET: ‘Kao dijete sam živjela u pećini, skrivala se od jaguara i ubila dječaka zbog komadića kruha’

When I wrote my book I wanted to tell my story to, among many things, humanize poverty and to create understanding between humans. To make us all see and realize that though it may seem like there is a lot dividing us, making us different from each other that in the end, at the core, we are all more alike then not. It doesn’t matter what gender, skin color, nationality or religion we have. We are all humans and we all will at one point in life feel love, joy and happiness. We will also feel sorrow, pain and loss. And when we do that, when we feel sorrow, pain and loss that’s when it’s important that we Never Stop Walking and that’s when it’s important that we allow others to help us or carry us for a little while. And the other way around sometimes we do the carrying. To be human is to walk through this life accepting the challenges life throws at you and realizing that the only thing you can choose to do about it is to choose how to react to it. What kind of person do you want to be towards yourself and others? What is important for you in this very short time on this planet where life gives us a few seconds of breaths. What do you want to breath in and most important what do you want to breathe out? I want to make a change and sometimes I feel like it’s impossible and then on a day like this I find myself sitting in a restaurant on the other side of the world with people I recently meet and I realize that my biological mother was right; nothing is impossible you just have to do the hard work, the work of keep on walking ♥️ in this picture you can se my editor at Amazon Crossing @elizabethdenoma and @alexlevbk who does the incredible work of showing and selling my book around the world. Thanks for a great and wonderful meeting and cooperation ⭐️😘 #amazoncrossing #neverstopwalking #newyork #usa #life #neverstopbelieving #bekind #havefun #christinarickardsson #writerscommunity #bookrelease

