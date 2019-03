HUMANITARNA KATASTROFA U AFRICI: Više od 600 mrtvih u razornom ciklonu

This girl is trying to dry her books, a week after cyclone idai destroyed almost everything in her city Beira. (Photo by Midia Lab).

As the rain stops, and floodwaters go away, we begin to uncover the long term consequences of this natural disaster. #Mozambique needs your help! pic.twitter.com/a7oUe5kq5R

— Zenaida Machado (@zenaidamz) March 23, 2019