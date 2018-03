HTIO DOKAZATI DA ZEMLJA NIJE OKRUGLA: Ravnozemljaš se lansirao u zrak u raketi na parni pogon, evo kako je završilo

WATCH:

Amateur rocket-maker launches himself off Earth to prove it’s flat.

“Mad” Mike Hughes, the rocket man who believes the Earth is flat, propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air Saturday before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert. #FlatEarth #MadMikeHughes pic.twitter.com/TO7gEukmQE

— RIM Post (@RIM_Post) March 26, 2018