HRABRI POTHVAT LOVCA NA PITONE: Bebu aligatora spasio od smrtonosnog ugriza pitona, pa objavio snimku

Yesterday we were doing research in a large wading bird colony in Everglades National Park when my friend, Tasso @cocovetc , almost stepped on this 8-10 ft beast. He managed to get some iPhone video of the tail end of it as it slithered off but We think it’s pretty clear evidence that large pythons are inhabiting our wading bird colonies and probably chomping down on our birds.

May 12, 2018