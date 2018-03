HOROR U BOLNICI: Pacijentu pod glavu umjesto jastuka stavili njegovu odsječenu nogu

A bone-chilling video of a man resting his head on a severed #leg in a hospital in #Jhansi in #UttarPradesh @UPGovt

Shows a tragic picture of health condition in UP, months after #Gorakhpur tragedy where 32 kids had died

Will any healthcare scheme come to his rescue ? pic.twitter.com/NUOsIJm2KZ

— Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) March 10, 2018