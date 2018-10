TRUMP PRED KAMERAMA ZAPRIJETIO JEDNOM OD NAJVEĆIH AMERIČKIH SAVEZNIKA: ‘Dokaže li se da su ga ubili, bit će stroge kazne!’

"There will be severe punishment." In his first 60 Minutes interview since taking office, President Trump tells Lesley Stahl that if Saudi Arabia is found to be responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, there will be consequences. https://t.co/BRZfIPHbNY pic.twitter.com/s6X98AylBR

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 13, 2018