[FOTO/VIDEO] OGROMNI PROSVJED PROTIV VLADE U RUMUNJSKOJ: Kamenjem i bocama krenuli na policiju, ozlijeđeno 450 osoba

This is not how an #EU country should look like. The repression of the Government at tonight's massive #Bucharest protest by using gas and water cannons on such a scale shouldn't be accepted. Gassing your own citizens in order to silence them is not the way forward. #Romania pic.twitter.com/YjIs4P4hO9

— Razvan-Victor Sassu (@RazvanSassu) August 10, 2018