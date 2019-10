[FOTO/VIDEO] TURSKA POČELA KOPNENU OFENZIVU U SIRIJI: Nakon razaranja iz zraka, vojnici ušli u zemlju

Asked about potential of ISIS fighters escaping following withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria, Pres. Trump says, "Well, they're going to be escaping to Europe. That's where they want to go. They want to go back to their homes." https://t.co/wdLmYKKuYY pic.twitter.com/6Em11AVSS2

— ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2019