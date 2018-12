[FOTO/VIDEO] NOVE ERUPCIJE NAJVEĆEG EUROPSKOG VULKANA, LJUDI DIJELE FASCINANTNE SNIMKE: ‘Gospođa Etna izvodi božićnu predstavu’

Ms #Etna is performing a #Christmas show. I am here in #Catania standing in front of this magnificence. Many little earthquakes in the last hours and a bigger one (3.9) some mins ago. We witness the Nature. #Sicily #picoftheday pic.twitter.com/acOKzp4YHQ

— Francesca Marchese #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@fmarchese_uk) December 24, 2018