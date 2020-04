FILIPINSKI PREDSJEDNIK KORISTI EPIDEMIJU DA RAZBIJE PROSVJEDE: ‘Naredit ću vojsci i policiji da ubije svakoga tko radi probleme’

Duterte: “shoot them dead”

The Filipino people are starving and our president’s solution is to kill ANYONE who retaliates.

It’s either we die of starvation, sickness or murder. Our only option is death. #OUSTDUTERTENOW

pic.twitter.com/BJzRJ9KmC7

— Armina⁷ (@gucciboysbts) April 1, 2020