DRAMATIČNO UPOZORENJE ŠEFA EUROPSKE KOMISIJE: ‘Balkanu prijeti rat i ponavljanje 1990-ih’

EU Chief @JunckerEU says Europe is more than #France and #Germany in a reply to speech by French President Macron.

Failure to give #WesterBalkans states new hope of joining EU risks reviving wars of 1990s, Juncker says.#EPlenary #FutureofEurope

(with @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Z4bkZjyfF6

— DW | Europe (@dw_europe) April 17, 2018