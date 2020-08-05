DRAMATIČNE SNIMKE IZ SAD-A: Najmanje pet mrtvih u tropskoj oluji Isaias koja je poharala istočnu obalu

U Delawareu je jednu stanovnicu (80) usmrtila grana stabla

Najmanje pet osoba smrtno je stradalo u tropskoj oluji Isaias koja je poharala istočnu obalu Sjedinjenih Država, a stotine tisuća ljudi su i dalje bez električne energije u srijedu ujutro.

Nakon što je zahvatila Sjevernu Karolinu kao uragan 1. kategorije u ponedjeljak navečer, Isais se zatim ublažila u tropsku oluju i krenula duž Atlantske obale.

Unfortunately, 9 homes have been lost to fires on Ocean Isle, 7 on one block alone, 2 homes were full-time resident homes. Fire officials tell me no one was injured; they believe it may have started from a transformer explosion. #ncwx #Isaias #oib pic.twitter.com/1BwpiOs3LX — Ethan Clark wx (@EthanClarkWX) August 5, 2020

Sada je stigla do Kanade, gdje se nadaju da će se raspršiti, navodi Nacionalni centar za uragane (NHC).

Tri milijuna ljudi pogođeno nestankom struje

Tornado je srušio jednu kuću u Sjevernoj Karolini i ubio dvije osobe, rekao je guverner države Roy Cooper. Još dvije osobe su smrtno stradale u padu stabala na njihove automobile, jedna u New Yorku i jedna u Marylandu.

9:20 pm. We seem to be near center of #Hurricane #ISAIAS's broad center in North #MyrtleBeach. Wind not too bad, but storm surge covering beach & piers, & inundating S Ocean Blvd. pic.twitter.com/mtgLA5jt07 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 4, 2020

U Delawareu je jednu stanovnicu (80) usmrtila grana stabla.

Oko tri milijuna ljudi je bilo pogođeno nestankom struje, posebice u državama Maryland, New Jersey, New York i Connecticut.

TORNADO DAMAGE IN DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA Video taken from #Doylestown Hospital in SE PA shows significant tornado damage, including overturned cars. #Isaias pic.twitter.com/hO1aSxp8Qr — Ben Ames (@BenAmesWx) August 4, 2020

BIG damage for the First Main Baptist church on Colonial Ave. #Isaias has caused a big section of the church’s front wall to collapse, closing Colonial Ave and leaving the church in ruins. Sad @WAVY_News #vawx #hurricane pic.twitter.com/lJmZ5y00uu — Justin Buchinsky Wx (@SouthernVAwx) August 4, 2020

why do dead trees make me so sad 😔 hurricane isaias you really did us dirty pic.twitter.com/i6Yug76uAQ — meej (@comelypotato) August 5, 2020

A look at Isaias as it passed Florida & remains a tropical storm but is expected to be a Cat 1 Hurricane as it approaches landfall along the Carolinas.

Be Safe everyone 🙏🏼#TropicalStormIsaias#hurricaneIsaias #HurricaneSeason2020 #Isaias pic.twitter.com/7XcTn37MP4 — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) August 4, 2020