STIGLA DO KANADE

DRAMATIČNE SNIMKE IZ SAD-A: Najmanje pet mrtvih u tropskoj oluji Isaias koja je poharala istočnu obalu

Foto: twitter Autor: HINA i Danas.hr 20:01 05.08.2020

U Delawareu je jednu stanovnicu (80) usmrtila grana stabla

Najmanje pet osoba smrtno je stradalo u tropskoj oluji Isaias koja je poharala istočnu obalu Sjedinjenih Država, a stotine tisuća ljudi su i dalje bez električne energije u srijedu ujutro.

Nakon što je zahvatila Sjevernu Karolinu kao uragan 1. kategorije u ponedjeljak navečer, Isais se zatim ublažila u tropsku oluju i krenula duž Atlantske obale.

Sada je stigla do Kanade, gdje se nadaju da će se raspršiti, navodi Nacionalni centar za uragane (NHC).

Tri milijuna ljudi pogođeno nestankom struje

Tornado je srušio jednu kuću u Sjevernoj Karolini i ubio dvije osobe, rekao je guverner države Roy Cooper. Još dvije osobe su smrtno stradale u padu stabala na njihove automobile, jedna u New Yorku i jedna u Marylandu.

U Delawareu je jednu stanovnicu (80) usmrtila grana stabla.

Oko tri milijuna ljudi je bilo pogođeno nestankom struje, posebice u državama Maryland, New Jersey, New York i Connecticut.

 

