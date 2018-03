DRAMATIČNA SNIMKA: Pogledajte zastrašujući trenutak kad se most na Floridi srušio i usmrtio ljude

#Shocking moment Florida bridge collapses on traffic

Moment Miami's 950-ton 'Instant Bridge' collapsed during 'stress test' killing at least four and leaving rescuers scrambling to save survivors trapped under walkway designed to last 100 YEARS https://t.co/dKFuaqc3XW @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/n3wDMLxV0V

— Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) March 16, 2018