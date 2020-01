DA TI SRCE PUKNE: Supruzi mladog vatrogasca dali njegovu medalju za hrabrost. On je poginuo u vatrenom tornadu, a ona treba roditi…

Today we have farewelled #NSWRFS volunteer Samuel McPaul who died while fighting the Green Valley bush fire at Jingelic last month. Samuel’s wife Megan has been presented with a Commissioner’s Commendation for Service and a Commissioner’s Commendation for Bravery. pic.twitter.com/W8HkwEqt5e

— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 17, 2020