ČUDO U RUSIJI: Avion s 233 putnika sletio u polje kukuruza nakon što je udario u jato galebova, nitko nije poginuo

Emergency landing of an A321 near #Moscow in a corn field. 234 people on board 23 hospitalized for minor injuries, no fatalities. Cause seems to be birds leading to failure of one of the engines. #Russia

The plane was flying from Shukovo Airport to Simferopol. pic.twitter.com/OSsouSW4Qy

— Kung Fu Koala (@kung_fu_koala) August 15, 2019