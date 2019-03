CRNAC PREUZEO KONTROLU NAD NEONACISTIČKOM SKUPINOM: Planira ih rasturiti iznutra

James Stern: Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dismantle it. While serving prison time in Mississippi for mail fraud, Stern formed a relationship with his cellmate and onetime Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Edgar Ray Killen.

https://t.co/HbfY2Jt2h8

— Reformed Bully (@ReformedBully) March 2, 2019