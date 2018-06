BIJELA KUĆA OPTUŽILA DEMOKRATE I MEDIJE: ‘Iskoristili su sliku uplakane curice iz Hondurasa, ona uopće nije bila razdvojena od majke’

This little girl is not a "mini rapist", who “has a bomb strapped to her chest’ nor is she a ‘child actor”. She is a human being whose mother is seeking asylum from Honduras. '.. as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’' Matthew 25:40 pic.twitter.com/aZXSjwLMT1

— Dean Gavaris (@DeanGavaris) June 18, 2018