BEZ OBZIRA NA GLASOVE, POBJEDNIK POZNAT: Očaj uoči izbora u Venezueli

These are some of the minors that are political prisoners in Venezuela in #SOSHelicoideVzla of the dictator Nicolás Maduro. We want freedom for them today. @CanadaFP @cafreeland @MariaCorinaYA @TatoskyD @HRW_Venezuela @JMVivancoHRW @VenteDDHH @VenteVenezuela @FernandoAmandi pic.twitter.com/1McBNHvxOH

— Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) May 17, 2018